WATCH: Coast Guard rescues five people from near the Chandeleur Islands

CHANDELEUR ISLANDS (WLOX) - Five people were rescued by the Coast Guard Friday morning near the Chandeleur Islands, about 20 miles southwest of Gulfport.
The people were on board a vessel that ran aground, and were able to send out a distress call picked up by watchstanders at Coast Guard Sector Mobile.
An MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew then launched from Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans to assist the mariners. They arrived around 11 a.m. and rescued three passengers. After dropping them off in Gulfport and refueling, the aircrew returned to the scene to bring back the remaining two passengers. You can watch the video above to see those last two people being pulled into the helicopter. A Coast Guard rescue swimmer stayed behind.
According to the Coast Guard, all the passengers were in stable condition.
With Tropical Storm Barry approaching land, the Coast Guard wants to remind people that hurricanes and tropical storms can be deadly. And their ability to conduct rescues may be diminished or non-existent at the height of a storm. Boaters should be prepared, stay informed, and heed storm warnings.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.