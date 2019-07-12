One dead after head-on collision in Hancock County

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - One person is dead after a head-on collision in Hancock County Friday afternoon.
Trooper First Class Calvin Robertson said Mississippi Highway Patrol investigated the wreck on Highway 43 near Lee Town Road around 2:42 p.m.
Robertson said it appeared that a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Highway 43, and a 2004 Honda Accord was traveling north. The Honda traveled into the southbound lane, where the collision occurred, Robertson said.
The female driver of the Honda was pronounced dead on the scene. She was not wearing a seat belt. She was later identified by officials as 17-year-old Emily Goss of Picayune.
The driver of the Chevrolet was taken to a local hospital to be treated for moderate injuries.
The wreck is still under investigation.
