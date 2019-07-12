Hancock County shelter opens ahead of storm

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - As Tropical Storm Barry moves toward land, storm shelters are set to open across the region. In South Mississippi, the Hancock County Emergency Management Agency is opening their Kiln Shelter Friday, July 12, at 4pm.
If you’re planning to stay at a shelter, make sure everything you bring is self-contained i.e. bedding, medications, personal hygiene items, drinks and snacks. Pets are not allowed at most shelters, unless it is specifically designated as a pet-friendly shelter.
As other shelters are opened, they will be added to this article.
