Hancock County residents prepare for heavy rains from Tropical Storm Barry

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County residents are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Barry, hoping that its path stays clear of the Mississippi Gulf Coast.
“We’re hoping that this is just a rainmaker and that it will go quickly and not sit over us, causing more flooding,” said resident Brenda Carson.
While many do not expect a catastrophic storm, they are still making sure to prepare for the worst.
“We’ve packed up our decks, brought in all of our furniture and tried to get everything that would be airborne," said Carson.
On Thursday afternoon, Hancock County’s Emergency Operations Center joined a conference call with the National Weather Service for updates about the incoming storm.
According to NWS, Hancock County is expected to see 6 to 10 inches of rain over the week and an anticipated storm surge of 2 to 4 feet.
Brian Adam, Hancock County Emergency Management Director, says while Tropical Storm Barry might not hit the Coast directly, the heavy rainfall and flooding could be a problem for those living in low lying areas.
“Start preparing now," said Adam. “Get the vehicles, get ready to get out because we’re going to see some type of storm surge in the morning."
Choppy waters on the Mississippi Sound rocked the boats in the Bay St. Louis harbor late Thursday. Some visitors say the threat of severe weather forced them to cut their vacations short.
“We were supposed to go back Sunday but it looks like we’re going to have to cut it a day short," said Steve Ward from Arkansas. “We want to try to beat most of it if we can.”
People in downtown Bay St. Louis were generally calm before the storm, even many of those with beachfront properties.
“We all know what’s going on and I believe we’re going to be alright as long as people do what they need to do," said resident Rod Ward.
Many wasted no time, nearly emptying the bread aisle at Walmart and stocking up on water.
“You always have to be prepared. My wife said go out there and get stuff. You know, happy wife happy life," said Billy Mince, Long Beach resident.
For the latest on Tropical Storm Barry, click HERE.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.