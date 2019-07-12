Filling sandbags and gas tanks in Jackson County ahead of Tropical Storm Barry

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Jackson County residents are bracing for the worst and hoping for the best ahead of Tropical Storm Barry. Nearly a dozen sandbag locations were announced Wednesday, and by Thursday residents were loading up.
“We’re out there getting sandbags because we’re afraid our yard is going to flood,” said Moss Point resident Lillie Wright. She’s lived on Sheila Circle for 35 years.
“My yard has started backing up with water," she said. “I’m afraid it’s going to get in my back door.”
Wright and a handful of others were loading sandbags at the Jackson County Fairgrounds in Pascagoula.
To get storm ready, stock up on items like generators and batteries. Something you may not think you need is charcoal.
“We see a lot of flashlights, batteries, that type of stuff. Things to make sure that we’re able to keep through. Charcoal actually becomes something so people are thinking that they need to be able to cook after if they’re expecting power outages. Weather radios, the little hand crank radios, those are really popular items as well," said Lowe’s store manager Brian Bounds.
Bounds added that plywood is also a big ticket item to protect your home from heavy winds.
Front Beach in Ocean Springs was busy Thursday. Families ventured out to see the waves while Tropical Storm Barry churned.
Several gas stations in the county were also packed as residents filled their gas tanks.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.