CAPTURED: Copiah Co. carjacking suspect arrested in Hancock Co.

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - The Copiah County Sheriff’s Department has located a wanted fugitive.
19-year-old Shan Ray Williams II, was arrested at his family home in Hancock County Thursday evening. The Bay St. Louis Police Department made the arrested.
Williams is wanted for shooting into an occupied vehicle, aggravated assault, and carjacking on Ridgewood Lane in Hazlehurst.
On July 11, 2019 approximately 11:00 a.m., Williams allegedly fired a shot at the victims and took their motor vehicle.
Prior to this incident, Williams was involved with shooting into a motor vehicle.
Williams is now in custody.
