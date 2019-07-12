Barry bringing tropical rains to South Mississippi

Barry is strengthening and is still moving slowly. The thing to remember with slow moving storms is that they are big rain makers, and that is bad news for wherever Barry moves ashore and the the east of where is makes landfall. It is still expected to be a hurricane when it makes a Louisiana landfall early on Saturday morning. Flooding rain remains coastal Mississippi’s greatest threat. Basically, we know it’s going to rain and we are going to see coastal flooding. We just aren’t quite sure how much rain we will see, so it is best to prepare for worst case which would be up to 10 inches of rain in some areas.