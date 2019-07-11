Barry rain bands, gusty winds, minor coastal flooding Friday

Outer rain bands from Tropical Storm Barry could impact South Mississippi on Friday. A few could be strong to severe. An isolated tornado can not be ruled out. Highs will be in the upper 80s to low 90s. East winds will continue 20-30 mph with higher gusts. This could lead to minor coastal flooding along east facing beaches. The main impacts from Barry, depending on the exact track may not arrive until Saturday morning and persist into the day on Sunday. While it appears the heaviest rain may fall just to our west, a small shift in the track to the east could put flooding rains across south Mississippi.