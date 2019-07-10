WLOX Editorial: Be local

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - You have often heard us talk about the importance of shopping local when it comes to the holiday shopping season. For the average store, the holiday season can mean 20% of its annual sales. But shopping local is not only important during the holiday season, it is always important.
When you spend locally, you are helping provide jobs at local businesses. You are also helping local charities since local businesses support local charities and events. Then there’s the positive social impact of building face to face relationships.
In the coming weeks and months you will be hearing a lot about “Live, Play, Spend and Be Local.” This is a partnership effort between WLOX and many advertisers to positively impact the businesses and people of our community. We are asking that before you send your dollars away from South Mississippi, consider whether you can BE LOCAL.
