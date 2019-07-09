USM grad new head of Southern Miss business school

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 1991 graduate of the University of Southern Mississippi and a former faculty member and dean in USM’s old College of Business is the new dean of the university’s College of Business and Economic Development.
John “Bret” Becton officially began his duties on July 1. Becton graduated from Southern Miss with a bachelor’s degree in psychology and went on to earn a master’s degree in industrial/organizational psychology from the University of Tulsa and a Ph.D. in management from Auburn University.
Becton served as an associate dean for operations and accreditation at USM’s former College of Business from 2014-2017 and was s faculty member in the USM School of Management beginning in 2008.
He returns to Hattiesburg from Lafayette, Louisiana, where he was the dean of the College of Business Administration at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette.
Becton takes over for former College of Business and Economic Development dean Faye Gilbert, who left USM several months ago for the University of Maine, where she now serves as that university’s dean of the Undergraduate School of Business in the Maine Business School.
