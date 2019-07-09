More than $13.39 million in grants awarded for improvements to seven airports in MS

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than $13.39 million is going to be given for improvements to seven airports in Mississippi.
According to U.S. Senators Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Cindy Hyde-Smith, R-Miss the grants will be awarded by the U.S. Department of Transportation on behalf of the Federal Aviation Administration.
“This third round of FAA grants will go a long way toward improving air service and safety at these Mississippi airports,” Senator Wicker said. “Strong airports make our state a more attractive place for businesses, tourists, and travelers.”
“A large portion of this round of FAA grants will go toward improvements at the Jackson airport and Hawkins Field, which are part of a continued effort to enhance the safety and efficiency of the state’s largest airport complex,” said Hyde-Smith. “I’m pleased these grants will also benefit other regional and local airports around Mississippi.”
The third round of FAA grants for Mississippi will support the following airport improvement projects:
· Hawkins Field, City of Jackson
- $5,045,600 to rehabilitate 5,400 feet of runway and runway lighting
Jackson-Medgar Wiley Evers International Airport, City of Jackson
- $4,985,111 to rehabilitate 18,000 square feet of the terminal building, 28,000 feet of the service road, and 8,250 feet of the access road
Golden Triangle Regional Airport, City of Columbus
- $1,000,000 to expand the building to 44,832 square feet, acquire new air traffic control tower equipment, procure safety equipment, procure safety equipment, and rehabilitate the airport water supply line
Hattiesburg Bobby L. Chain Municipal Airport, City of Hattiesburg
- $744,205 to install 2,200 feet of airfield drainage
Roscoe Turner Airport, City of Corinth
- $635,920 to remove tree obstructions and install 608 feet of airfield drainage
Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport, City of Moselle
- $533,119 to rehabilitate runway and taxiway markings, 1,655 square yards of apron, and 7,609 square yards of parking lot
Louisville Winston County Airport, City of Louisville
- $255,150 to acquire 16 acres of land for runway approaches
Brookhaven-Lincoln County Airport, City of Brookhaven
- $190,000 to extend the taxiway to 687 feet
On June 6, Wicker and Hyde-Smith announced the first round of FAA awards worth $5.68 million for improvements to 12 airports.
A second round of grants issued late last month totaled $4.81 million for work at 18 additional airports.
