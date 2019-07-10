Heavy rain in our forecast as a Gulf tropical system likely forms by Thursday

Scattered thunderstorms today with high temperatures in the 90s. There is a high chance of a tropical depression or tropical storm forming today or tomorrow over the north Gulf of Mexico. This system will likely affect the central Gulf coast region this week and perhaps this weekend as it moves west across the north-central Gulf. At this time, heavy rain is the primary threat, but coastal flooding and strong, gusty winds could also be possible depending on the ultimate track of the system. More information will be provided as confidence increases. Now is a good time to review your hurricane plans. A tropical system may bring very heavy rainfall amounts of greater than three inches with locally higher amounts to much of South Mississippi later this week into the weekend. These rainfall amounts could lead to at least isolated flash flooding and substantial rises on area rivers and streams. More confidence on the higher rainfall amounts and locations will come after the tropical system possibly develops today into tomorrow. This system could produce storm surge and tropical storm or hurricane force winds across portions of the Louisiana, Mississippi, and upper Texas coasts. So, we’ll closely monitor its progress. In addition, this disturbance has the potential to produce very heavy rainfall from the upper Texas coast to the Florida panhandle, including right here in South Mississippi.