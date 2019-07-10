Hancock County ready for high tides, heavy rain

KILN, Miss. (WLOX) - No matter which way the tropical system goes, residents in Hancock County are getting ready for rain and high tides over the next few days.
Brian Adam, Hancock County emergency management director, says he and his team have a plan in place and it will be ready to go at a moment’s notice.
“The way the storm is pushing, it’ll push water in on us, and we may get anywhere from 6 to 8 inches of rain, which in our low-lying area puts a lot of pressure on drainage in the streets and pushes water into yards," Adam explained. "We’re an east facing shore, and the water builds up. We’re going to get some type of water in on us. Most of our residents in low-lying areas already knows this, and I guarantee you they’re preparing at this time.”
Adam also says he should have a better grasp on what potential impacts this could have in Hancock County as the forecast takes shape.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.