Hancock County ready for high tides, heavy rain

“The way the storm is pushing, it’ll push water in on us, and we may get anywhere from 6 to 8 inches of rain, which in our low-lying area puts a lot of pressure on drainage in the streets and pushes water into yards," Adam explained. "We’re an east facing shore, and the water builds up. We’re going to get some type of water in on us. Most of our residents in low-lying areas already knows this, and I guarantee you they’re preparing at this time.”