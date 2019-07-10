Flash Flood Watch through Thursday

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) - A Flash Flood Watch is in effect for portions of coastal Mississippi for Wednesday and Thursday. The watch includes Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties in coastal Mississippi.
Two to four inches of heavy rainfall or more will be possible across parts of the area.
Tropical moisture moving into the central Gulf Coast region in association with low pressure over the Gulf of Mexico will continue to bring rounds of showers and thunderstorms into parts of coastal Mississippi. The watch may be expanded in area and extended in time as the situation develops.
Impacts include rapid rises on area small streams and creeks resulting in flooding on some rivers. Rapid ponding of water that may overwhelm local drainage capacities due to excessive rain rates.
A Flash Flood Watch means that conditions may develop that lead to flash flooding. Flash flooding is a very dangerous situation. You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should flash flood warnings be issued.
