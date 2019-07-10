Biloxi sues FEMA, demands $8.8 million back for East Biloxi infrastructure project

According to the lawsuit, FEMA has granted multiple extensions to Biloxi to have the timeline for the infrastructure projects extended. Right now, the completion date extends through December 2024. The lawsuit alleges because of the extensions, FEMA knew the project was complex and should not have de-obligated the $8.8 million. Additionally, despite knowing how vast and complex the projects are, FEMA has refused to give Biloxi an additional $6,678,918 needed to cover the cost of PM and RPR services needed to complete the project.