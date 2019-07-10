Beau Rivage opens multi-million dollar sports book expansion

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - As the one year anniversary of sports betting in Mississippi approaches, the Beau Rivage is taking the sports book business to another level.
“We can show 100 games,” said Beau Rivage Sports Book Manager Will Hall.
The multi-million dollar expansion and renovation of the 7,000 sq. ft. sports book area features 100 HD screens and a 14 ft video wall. But watching sports isn’t where the experience stops. The now open TAP Book Bar & Bistreaux also includes other gaming opportunities, a full bar and food.
“Food and sports go together. They’re one in the same,” said Kristian Wade, Beau Rivage executive chef. “You get to bet, enjoy a cocktail and have great food.”
Sports book manager Will Hall said the next big step for the Beau Rivage will be to add horse race betting, and they’re in the process of setting it up. For now, he believes his book is setting a new standard.
"You're not going to see the old huge race and sports books where they sat 300 or 400 people with no bar, no alternate gaming other than sports betting," said Hall. "You're going to see everyone try and duplicate this."
The grand opening for the newly expanded sports book in the Beau Rivage is set for August 1, the one year anniversary of the first sports bet taken in Mississippi.
