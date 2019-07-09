TRAFFIC ALERT: Dozens of vehicles with flat tires after screws spill on I-10

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - More than 20 cars are lining the sides of Interstate 10 in Jackson County right now after running over roofing screws.
WLOX has had multiple reports of vehicles in the westbound lane with flat tires. Mississippi Highway Patrol said they believe a vehicle accidentally lost a container full of roofing screws.
Troopers have not targeted where exactly the debris begins but it appears to be most prominent on the Pascagoula River Bridge. We have received reports of vehicles with flat tires stretching all the way to exit 50 in Ocean Springs.
MDOT is on the scene cleaning the debris out of the road. Traffic is seeing slowdowns as crews work. For the latest traffic updates, visit MDOT’s Traffic website HERE.
