Shrimpers: shrimp season ruined even if Spillway closes

WAVELAND, Miss. (WLOX) - Even with the news that the Bonnet Carre Spillway could close later this month, some shrimpers say the 2019 season is still a lost cause for our local waters.
“We’ll never get a perfect season,” said shrimper Kendall Marquar, who also says just a decent shrimp season would do. But he doesn’t see that happening this year, even if the spillway ends up closing in a few weeks.
“We got one or two boats that go out and try but come back in,” he explained. "But there’s just not that much going on... nothing. They say they’re doing a little better on the eastern side of the Mississippi Sound, but over here there’s nothing.”
Then there’s the mixed messages out there about eating seafood on the Coast thanks to the algae bloom.
“A lot of rumors are flying to not eat the seafood, but we dealers know what areas to buy it from and what areas not to buy it from,” he said. “Our fisherman know where to go. They’re not going into lime green water to catch seafood.”
So, aside from the spillway closing, what could help local shrimpers down the road?
"This storm that’s coming in, hopefully that’ll help clear it out, you know. Mix the water up for us. That’s what we need. We need the storm to mix it up,’ Marquar said. “The problem is, if the storm hits in central La, that’s more rain that’s got to come down that river.”
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.