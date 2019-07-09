Police: Two arrested in connection to multiple armed robberies along Gulf Coast

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WLOX) - Lucedale police arrested Katrina Machelle Johnson of Grand Bay, AL. and Kelly Akins of Texas Monday at 4:32 p.m. Police say Johnson and Akins are both being charged for armed robbery.
Police believe the two are connected to three armed robberies that happened in Gulfport, D’Iberville, Mobile, as well as an armed robbery in Lucedale.
According to police, at 11:24 p.m. on Sunday officers received a report of an armed robbery happening at the Holiday Inn near Hwy 98.
The receptionists told police she was in the back when a man came into the lobby. She said the man, who was wearing a fake beard, pulled out a gun and demanded money. According to reports, she went to the cash register and pulled the money from the register, and the man took all the money and placed it into his backpack.
The report says the man then told her to turn around and leave the room. The receptionist left the room, ran down a hallway and locked herself in a room until officers arrived. Video surveillance showed the man running and jumping into the passenger seat of an unknown vehicle before leaving the scene.
On Monday, police spotted a vehicle matching the description of the vehicle seen in the surveillance video. They followed the vehicle into the Goodies parking lot where they located Johnson.
After working with other agencies and leads, police were able to locate Akins in Mobile. He was arrested by the Mobile County Sheriff’s Department.
Johnson is currently at the George County Regional Correctional Facility, and Akins is currently at the Mobile County Metro Jail.
The investigation is still ongoing. If you have any information, please contact the Lucedale Police Department at 601-947-3261.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.