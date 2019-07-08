Owner horrified after his dog was found dead in stolen truck

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Deputies have recovered a truck stolen from outside a Baton Rouge doughnut shop Sunday, July 7. A dog that was in the truck when it was stolen was found dead inside, the owner confirmed Monday. The dog’s owner, David Mohr, was desperate to find his beloved pet after the dog and truck were stolen from the doughnut shop off Tigerbend Road.
The incident happened around noon Sunday at Pelican Doughnuts when Mohr left his dog, Roleaux, inside his truck with the air conditioning running.
Leslie Aguillard, 30, has been arrested and charged with theft of a vehicle, theft of an animal, cruelty to an animal, attempted second degree murder, and theft. The truck was found near the 4000 block of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard after someone passing by saw the truck and called deputies. They arrived to find the dog dead inside.
“Leslie can you tell us what happened," WAFB's Scottie Hunter asked as Aguillard was taken off to prison. “Why didn’t you let the dog out of the truck?”
With zero remorse and nothing to say for the media, the 30-year-old chose not to explain herself or the heinous act she’s accused of committing. The accused dog killer faces a long list of charges. She was captured one day after she allegedly took off with the stolen truck with the dog, Roleaux, inside. Deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office located the stolen truck along South Sherwood Forest Monday afternoon and say the dog have been left inside all day.
“I’m sorry.. it’s an over statement, she’s not a lady," said Mohr.
The dog’s owner unleashed his raw disgust at the horrifying twist in the case just moments after he found out, calling the woman behind his four-legged family member’s death a monster.
“She’s got issues and she can figure those out while she’s rotting in jail," he added. "She took away one of the most single important things in my life.”
He rescued Roleaux from an Ascension Parish shelter five years ago, just days before the pooch was going to be put down. Unfortunately, he was not able to save his life for a second time.
“I’ll cherish him for the rest of my life. It’s been 30 years since I had a dog and he was perfect,” Mohr said.
From his hospital bed, Mohr told WAFB’s Scottie Hunter that he tried to do everything he could Sunday to stop Roleaux from being snatched. He had stepped inside Pelican Doughnuts on Tigerbend to grab lunch and left the dog inside with the air conditioner running just for a second. That is when he says he saw Aguillard taking off in the truck. He grabbed on to try and stop her but it was too late.
“I said get out my truck, get out my truck, you have my dog, get out my truck, and as I’m saying this, she puts it in reverse and drags me across the asphalt and then I saw the tire coming right at my head and I roll to my left to get out of her path,” Mohr recalled.
In the chaos of the moment, a video posted on social media was able to capture his black pickup truck racing away from the scene. Mohr remains in the hospital with several pelvic fractures, internal bleeding and for now he cannot walk or stand. Rather than dwell on his own recovery though, he is using his time to look at pictures and try to relive the many moments he did have with his sweet dog.
“He was my king and a beautiful dog," he added. "I watched him go from 44 pounds to 115 pounds.
Adding the beautiful dog to the family was one of the best decisions he ever made and Mohr says that Roleaux’s larger than life personality and willingness to rock any costume he could think of truly made him one of a kind. Perhaps his favorite photo was a shot complete with the pooch seemingly enjoying a cigar and a cold beer over a game of poker.
“It’s one of my favorite pictures but I have a ton and they’re all my favorite picture now,” said Mohr.
While so many prayed for a different outcome, tonight Mohr finds comfort in the way community members rallied around him in his time of need, and how he can now make sure Roleaux is taken care of one final time.
“I can’t thank the community enough for coming together," Mohr said. "I’ll never forget it, but we’re going to take care of him from now on and make sure he’s laid to rest in peace.”
According to court records, Aguillard was also wanted on a bench warrant on charges of theft under $1,000, entry/remaining after being forbidden, and possession of drug paraphernalia. That arrest warrant was issued June 26.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.