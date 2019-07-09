New businesses coming to Edgewater Mall

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The old Sears Automotive building and the proposed SkyZone space are collecting dust at Edgewater Mall. But, a newly built strip with fresh tenants has mall general manager Terry Powell excited for the future.
“Brick and Spoon tentatively opening July 29th," said Powell. "It’s really entertainment, along with some great food and drink, and it’s really gonna be really something exciting here... and new.”
Of the two remaining tenants in the out-parcel, one is scheduled to open as early as next week.
“We have Verizon Wireless opening on July 15th and Kay Jewelers on the northern position of that parcel opening sometime in August, early August," Powell said.
Plans for the empty spaces at Edgewater are moving quickly. According to Powell, the two most visible spots without tenants are very close to announcing opening dates.
“We’re working on a new tenant out on the Sears Automotive position. This will be the first facility they have in Mississippi. It will be a very similar type facility to what was out there before," Powell told WLOX. “The SkyZone... we’re currently working with a new SkyZone operator now to put a SkyZone in that position. Hopefully, we’ll know something in the next three to four weeks about a timeline on when we can open that facility,” he said.
Powell says the Premier Cinema has been a much needed boost to the bottom line.
“Very excited about the numbers, and something that they’re doing throughout the summer... that Edgewater Mall is sponsoring is a free kids movie event" said Powell. "You show up and get your tickets and have the kids a free movie on Tuesday or Wednesday.”
All of the changes Powell hopes are a step in the right direction.
“Trying to create some excitement with the things that we’ve done along with the theatre, the SkyZone, Brick and Spoon... We’re gonna do anything that it takes to help improve the property," Powell said.
