New businesses coming to Edgewater Mall

“We’re working on a new tenant out on the Sears Automotive position. This will be the first facility they have in Mississippi. It will be a very similar type facility to what was out there before," Powell told WLOX. “The SkyZone... we’re currently working with a new SkyZone operator now to put a SkyZone in that position. Hopefully, we’ll know something in the next three to four weeks about a timeline on when we can open that facility,” he said.