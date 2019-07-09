Mississippi recruiting teachers by sharing inspiring stories

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Educators can empower and inspire generations of change. That's the theme of a new teacher recruitment campaign the state of Mississippi is launching, and they're looking for your stories.
The campaign called “TeachMS – Empower and Inspire Generations of Change” is aimed at encouraging high school and college students, as well as professionals seeking a new career opportunity, to consider teaching.
As part of the campaign’s development, current teachers from across the state shared what motivates them to commit to the profession. And they’re looking for even more inspiring stories. Teachers can send their stories to teachms@mdek12.org, and they may be shared as part of the campaign.
“We know that Mississippi, like every state in the nation, is facing a teacher shortage. We have been asked by current educators and school and district leaders to assist in teacher recruitment, and this initiative is one way to do that,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “The majority of students in our state attend public school, and they depend on us to prepare them for college, the workforce, military and life. Our students deserve caring, effective teachers in their classrooms, and recent gains in student achievement prove that over time, a dedicated professional can transform one student, one classroom and one school at a time.”
To find out more about the campaign, visit teachms.org.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.