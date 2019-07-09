Mississippi recruiting teachers by sharing inspiring stories

“We know that Mississippi, like every state in the nation, is facing a teacher shortage. We have been asked by current educators and school and district leaders to assist in teacher recruitment, and this initiative is one way to do that,” said Dr. Carey Wright, state superintendent of education. “The majority of students in our state attend public school, and they depend on us to prepare them for college, the workforce, military and life. Our students deserve caring, effective teachers in their classrooms, and recent gains in student achievement prove that over time, a dedicated professional can transform one student, one classroom and one school at a time.”