LIST: Sandbag stations in Harrison County

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - As the anticipation of tumultuous weather increases, Harrison County city leaders want residents to prepare themselves for what’s to come. Multiple sandbag stations have been set up, so residents can protect their home and property against rising flood water.
Harrison County
- Harrison County Road Department at 11076 Lorraine Road
- D’Iberville Work Center at 190085 1st Ave. W
- Lyman Work Center at 15001 County Farm Road
- Woolmarket Work Center at 16395 Old Woolmarket Road
- District 4 Work Center at 8300 34th Ave. in Gulfport
- Long Beach Work Center at 605 N. Seal Ave.
- Public Works at Glover Avenue and Hewes Avenue
