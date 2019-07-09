Hotter than normal with scattered storms. Watching the tropics.

Hot conditions will continue across South Mississippi today. Scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop during the afternoon, which could bring some relief from the heat. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 90s for much of the area, with heat index near 108 degrees possible. For the last three days in a row, Gulfport airport has recorded a high temperature of 100 degrees. If we do it again today, that will make four days in a row. That site’s longest streak of 100 degree days in a row is four, and that four-day-streak was recorded from July 31 2010 to August 2 of 2010. Afternoon highs in the mid to upper 90s and very humid conditions will maintain afternoon heat index between 105 and 110 degrees. Scattered thunderstorms are forecast through the remainder of the week. Although organized severe weather is not expected, a few storms could become strong to severe and produce gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rainfall. The National Hurricane Center is giving a high chance of tropical development over the next five days in the northeast Gulf of Mexico. We’ll be watching the tropics for some tropical downpours possible in South Mississippi around mid-week to late-week.