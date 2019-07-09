Hancock County approves McLeod Park expansion project

HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Hancock County board of supervisors approved the process to begin the expansion project at McLeod Park Monday.
The park is currently the county’s riverfront campground located along the Jourdan River in Kiln.
The $1.5 million expansion includes completion of new sites, upgrading existing sites, upgrading nature trails and the observation deck, building an additional bathhouse, constructing a pedestrian bridge across the river to access sandbars and creating an outdoor amphitheater for hosting events and festivals.
Construction is expected to begin in the fall of 2019 and completed in the beginning of 2020. The county is using funds from the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act (GOMESA) to complete the project.
The upgraded park is projected to finish with nearly $500,000 in revenue this fiscal year.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.