Gov. Bryant: $500k approved for testing Mississippi’s offshore waters

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant is allocating some state funds to help pay for the cost of testing and monitoring the waters of the Mississippi Sound during the recent algae bloom.
Tuesday, the governor announced on Twitter that he approved $500,000 from the State’s GOMESA allocation to go to the University of Southern Mississippi for water testing.
The Mississippi Beach Monitoring Program regularly tests the offshore waters for bacteria levels, and through the the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality issues public health advisories when appropriate.
“We will do all in our power to manage this disaster and keep the public informed,” Bryant said.
GOMESA stands for the Gulf of Mexico Energy Security Act, and was created in 2006 as a revenue-sharing model for oil- and gas-producing gulf states. Under the act, Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas receive a portion of the revenue generated from oil and gas production offshore in the Gulf of Mexico.
For Fiscal Year 2019, Mississippi received more than $31 million in GOMESA disbursements. You can see a closer breakdown of the numbers here>> https://revenuedata.doi.gov/explore/MS/#federal-disbursements
A number of oyster growing projects and the new beach storm water outfalls being built in Harrison County are among the other projects paid for with GOMESA funding.
