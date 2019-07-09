Age discrimination, weapons, retaliation, and more alleged in lawsuit filed against Moss Point and Mayor Mario King

Stephanie Coleman, who is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit, worked for the city before King was elected mayor. She said she reported to the local democratic party prior to the election that King was not eligible to run for mayor because he was not a current resident of Moss Point. The democratic party ignored her complaints, she said. But King targeted her once he was sworn in as mayor. After reportedly telling Coleman she needed to be careful who she talked to, the mayor became increasingly hostile towards her, says the complaint.