Age discrimination, weapons, retaliation, and more alleged in lawsuit filed against Moss Point and Mayor Mario King

MOSS POINT, Miss. (WLOX) - A 27-page lawsuit filed last week against the City of Moss Point and Mayor Mario King lists multiple allegations against the mayor. Namely among those is the accusation that he discriminates against older employees in an effort to force them to resign, so he can hire millennials.
The plaintiffs in the case are 11 people who are mostly former and current employees of the city. Each of them say they were retaliated against, threatened, intimidated and/or discriminated against by King at some point since he was voted into office.
Most shocking among the allegations are reports of King using a gun to threaten employees at city hall, saying older employees should “simply die or retire,”, using his position to receive luxury trips and cars and using the living quarters at the fire station as a “motel".
Named in the complaint are the following: Jacqulyn Davis, Scotty Montague, Franklin Vance, Stephanie Coleman, Willie Nettles, Chadwick Smith, David and Misti Eaker, Windell Ashford, Shirley Joseph, Felicia Yearwood and Tommy Posey.
Of those, 11 are former and current employees who filed EEOC complaints against Moss Point in January 2019 accusing the city and the mayor of age discrimination. Even though the EEOC found no violations by the city, those employees maintain that they were discriminated against.
Now, in a lawsuit filed July 2, the former employees are accusing King and the city of Moss Point of various allegations.
Allegations
It all goes back to King's campaign for mayor, according to the plaintiffs, who say he ran for mayor on the platform that he would bring in younger people to work in Moss Point, despite not having the authority to make those personnel decisions. Once he was elected, the plaintiffs say the atmosphere changed for older workers.
According to the lawsuit, King proceeded to force or coerce some employees into making comments about other employees that were false and defamatory. Plaintiffs say King’s goal was to convince the board of alderman to take adverse actions against them by lowering their salaries or transferring them to other departments.
In addition, the lawsuit claims the mayor tried to eliminate jobs, so he could receive an increase in pay. When the board of alderman refused to terminate those positions, the mayor reportedly said he “would simply harass the employee until they quit". That happened multiple times until some people were forced to quit, say the plaintiffs.
The lawsuit also notes that the board of alderman has allowed the mayor to operate the city without their oversight, adding that at least one alderman has taken action against the mayor. That citation is a reference to the lawsuit filed by alderman Ennit Morris against King accusing the mayor of multiple constitutional violations related to his administrative duties.
Some of the other allegations the lawsuit makes against King include:
- The mayor has sought to use his position to intimidate employees for the benefits of himself, his friends and family in and around the city of Moss Point.
- The mayor has misused city resources, despite demands from state agencies that he cease the activity, and he has punished city employees who reported the misuse to state agencies.
- The mayor has used his position for personal gain by obtaining benefits from private entities, such as luxury vehicles, gifts, and other benefits not available to ordinary city employees and citizens.
Since the EEOC returned its report in May saying no violations had been found, the plaintiffs who are still employed by the city say they have been subjected to retaliation, suspension, and reprimands by the mayor, which included King falsely accusing those current workers of insubordination and low work quality.
In that EEOC report, it was noted that the city has other employees over the age of 40 who are not millennial-age. However, the complaint states that many of those employees experience harassment but haven’t filed formal complaints. The lawsuit also says others are the mayor’s “yes employees” who do not question any of King’s requests, even if it is an unlawful one.
Weapons and threats at City Hall
The plaintiffs allege that the mayor violated their constitutional rights on multiple occasions, including accusations that he even pulled a gun on one employee at city hall.
Despite having a no-weapons policy in city buildings for anyone who is not law enforcement, King reportedly wore a service weapon to city hall more than once, said the complaint. Plaintiffs accuse King of violating employees’ Second Amendment rights through that policy, which also alleges, “On at least one occasion the mayor has drawn his firearm and used the firearm to intimidate and harass an employee”. The complaint did not state which employee was reportedly threatened with a weapon.
According to the lawsuit, the mayor carrying a weapon infringed upon the employees’ Fourteenth Amendment right, which guarantees equal protection under the law.
Violation of constitutional rights
Three workers employed at the city’s fire department, Eaker, Posey and Montague, are included as plaintiff’s in this lawsuit. They say the mayor singled them out despite not having any reason to do so, ordering them not to fly a Confederate flag. The firefighters all claim they had no previous association with confederate emblems of any kind but were singled out because they are white.
Additionally, they say King ordered them not to post anything on Facebook, even though none of them ever had any issues or complaints regarding social media use. All of these acts infringed upon both their First Amendment rights to free speech and their Fourteenth Amendment rights, according to the lawsuit.
Retaliation against employees
Stephanie Coleman, who is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit, worked for the city before King was elected mayor. She said she reported to the local democratic party prior to the election that King was not eligible to run for mayor because he was not a current resident of Moss Point. The democratic party ignored her complaints, she said. But King targeted her once he was sworn in as mayor. After reportedly telling Coleman she needed to be careful who she talked to, the mayor became increasingly hostile towards her, says the complaint.
He then told other employees to make false allegations against her to try and get her fired, said Coleman. After making several complaints about his harassment towards her and how his behavior was affecting official city business, Coleman said she was reprimanded.
The mayor reportedly went to the board of alderman during executive session two times asking that Coleman be fired, but the board refused. In August 2018, the board agreed to lower Coleman’s salary by $16,000 at the mayor’s request, despite having her take on additional duties due to a small staff. Coleman said she could afford to take the pay cut but told the board she was resigning because they refused to provide any protection or assistant for employees, who were continually harassed by the mayor.
Another long-tenured employee with the city, Felicia Yearwood, worked as a grant writer for Moss Point. The complaint says Yearwood became aware of the mayor harassing Dina Singh, another employee for the city. After writing a statement detailing the harassment of Singh, Yearwood said the mayor harassed her up until her last day, physically intimidating her and ordering her not to speak to Singh at all.
Age discrimination
The plaintiffs, who are all over the age of 40 except for Coleman, claim King made many derogatory remarks about the city’s older employees, including saying it would be easier if the older employees would simply die or retire. It was a constant push by King to remove all “non-millennial” employees from city positions, according to the complaint.
The employees allege King was attempting to force them and other older employees to retire, resign or be terminated. One example given of that is an email reportedly sent by the mayor to his staff that included the line:
Other specific examples of age discrimination are in the complaint about each of the plaintiffs, who allege the following:
- Windell Ashford was replaced by a millennial in the human resources department then moved to a secretarial/customer service position. Once she was moved into that position, she was told that job was no longer needed and that she needed to retire. The mayor reportedly referenced Ashford specifically, saying she was “too old” and had “been there too long.” She was replaced and forced to resign.
- Willie Nettles is a building inspector for the city, who claims he was constantly harassed by the mayor due to his age. King would reportedly remove items from his desk, take away his computer, reassign him to different jobs, increase the physical workload he was required to do and tell other employees that Nettles should be watched because “he steals”. Nettle is still employed with the city and has reported the harassment multiple times to the board of alderman, but no action has been taken.
- Chad Smith was the superintendent of the parks and recreation department, who said he was forced to resign after repeated harassment from the mayor. On more than one occasion, the mayor reportedly commented that Smith did not fit King’s “vision” for the city in hiring millennials. Smith said the mayor began changing his work requirements, taking away his supervisory role and forcing him to do more manual labor.
- Shirley Joseph managed the city’s Pelican Landing facility since 2001. She was forced to resign after reportedly suffering harassment from the mayor that included demeaning her and embarrassing her in front of other employees. Joseph reports she was moved to another position where she had no experience or training after King was elected. Despite that, she says she adapted and did her job. King would reportedly tell other employees that Joseph was “worthless, old and dried up,” was not technical enough and that he wanted her gone.
- David Eaker, Franklin Vance, Scott Montague and Tommy Posey: All four men are long-time employees for the fire department, who say the mayor tried to lower their salaries, made multiple disparaging remarks about their age, tried to alter the payment structure to force their resignation and even tried to remove the fire department from the city government’s control. During staff meetings with fire department employees, the plaintiffs said the mayor has openly stated that older employees should be done away with and repeatedly asked Chief Posey to retire. Posey eventually announced his retirement in May 2019, after much discussion and uproar in the board of alderman meetings. Montague was appointed as interim chief after Posey retired. Montague said after a conversation where the mayor yelled at him, he accepted the position as interim chief. One hour later, Montague said he was suspended by the mayor for insubordination. Vance said he was also suspended by the mayor following the EEOC report that was filed against the city.
- Jacqulyn Davis said she initially didn’t experience any issues with the mayor until King learned that she was over the age of 40 and had a daughter. Immediately upon hearing that, Davis reported experiencing a more hostile work environment. Soon after, the mayor tried to have her position eliminated and her pay lowered. The board has, so far, refused to follow the mayor’s request, causing King to reportedly say that if the position was not terminated, he would simply harass the employee until the employee quits. Since the EEOC report was filed earlier this year, Davis said the mayor has increased her workload, altered her job responsibilities, denied her training opportunities and reprimanded her for insubordination and poor work performance.
Misty Eaker
Plaintiff Misty Eaker is not a city employee but is the wife of battalion chief David Eaker, who is employed with the fire department. She has requested documents and made complaints about the mayor's conduct, and raised issues over the city's refusal to submit to her information request for official budget reports and other public documents. King has reportedly repeatedly slandered Mrs. Eaker, even taking to social media to try and provoke her and her husband into a confrontation.
The mayor also called the police on Mrs. Eaker to report her for stalking after she drove by his house and called attention to a city vehicle reportedly being used when it wasn’t supposed to be. Mrs. Eaker also reported inappropriate behavior from the mayor, saying he used the living quarters at the fire department as his personal motel, staying in the bedroom overnight with a woman, who is not his wife.
Abuse of power and misappropriation of city funds
The claim alleges that, despite constantly complaining that the city does not have enough money in its budget, the mayor has consistently tried to increase his own salary and benefits package, including lavish and expensive trips made at the taxpayers' expense.
The lawsuit also states King has misspent, misappropriated and unlawfully expended taxpayer funds and resources. Some of the ways the mayor has done, according to plaintiffs, are as follows: requiring city employees to work on private events while being paid by city funds, using city employees and interns as personal drivers, using city vehicles for personal use, taking taxpayer-funded trips for personal gain, expanding contracts and projects based on benefits received from private companies and misusing grant monies.
