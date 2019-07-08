St. Patrick hires former minor leaguer to coach varsity baseball, Burger steps aside

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - The St. Patrick varsity baseball team is turning to a former Coast standout and professional athlete to lead their program into a new era.
St. Patrick vice principal Tony Gruich announced Monday (July 8) that Tyler Buckley has been hired as the Fighting Irish varsity head baseball coach for the 2019-20 school year.
Buckley, a Vancleave High School and MGCCC alum, previously spent two seasons in the minor leagues after being drafted in the 27th round of the 2013 MLB Draft by the Philadelphia Phillies. He was most recently on staff at East Mississippi Community College as an assistant coach.
Buckley replaces Eddie Burger as head coach, who confirmed to WLOX that he has resigned from the school as both head baseball coach and athletic director to have more time with his family.
Hired in 2013 to lead the Fighting Irish baseball program, Burger posted a 61-79 overall record in six seasons including five postseason appearances, highlighted by a 17-9 campaign in 2016 that saw St. Patrick advance to the third round of the state playoffs. Burger, a Long Beach High School and USM alum, took over as athletic director in 2017.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.