Shed, travel trailer catch fire after wind shifts flames in fire pit

HARRISON COUNTY, Miss. (WLOX) - Firefighters in Harrison County spent the morning putting out flames at a house on Landon Lake Boulevard.
Authorities say the homeowner was burning debris in a fire pit around 8 a.m. Monday. According to county fire chief Pat Sullivan, the fire was under control when the homeowner stepped away for a few minutes.
In that short amount of time, the wind blew the flames to a shed nearby. The shed ignited and the blaze quickly spread to a travel trailer.
Chief Sullivan says the homeowner did not do anything wrong but this is a valuable lesson to always be diligent when having a controlled fire and to make sure there are always the appropriate tools nearby to put out the flames if needed.
Fortunately, no one was injured.
