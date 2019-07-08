Several walk away winners at annual Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - On Sunday, the 72nd annual Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo came to a close with several walking away with a trophy and prizes in hand.
Like every year, thousands from the Gulf Coast and visitors from all over enjoyed the weekend festivities. From fishing to the fair to the multiple vendors in attendance, the event was a great environment, not just for the anglers who came to compete, but fun for families on the 4th of July weekend.
“It means a great deal being that this is probably one of the biggest weekends of the year as far as fishing goes,” grey snapper first place and rodeo record holder Mark Allen Ross Jr. told WLOX. “The fourth of July, the state of Mississippi offers a free fishing weekend that doesn’t charge for fishing licences. I’ve seen the most anglers on the water this weekend and being that it’s a free event to fish, you don’t have to pay any money, it’s a great time and a great rodeo they put on.”
The Rodeo also put on a princess pageant before awards were handed out to competitors.
Representing Harrison County, Madison Wilson, out of a field of eight, was crowned as the 2019 Mississippi Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo queen.
