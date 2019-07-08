Port City FC beat Gulf Coast 4-3 at home

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - The defending Gulf Coast Premiere League champion Port City FC needed to beat the Gulf Coast Rangers - and then some - to keep their playoff hopes alive. The Sounders handled their end of the bargain by securing a 4-3 win at home Saturday.
Unfortunately, it wouldn’t be enough. With second-placed AFC Mobile’s road victory over Pensacola FC, the Sounders were eliminated from playoff contention.
Gulf Coast struck first to give the Rangers an early 1-0 lead. Port City needed to tie before halftime, but they would get much more than that. In the 33rd minute, midfielder Kieran Robins kicks it deep towards forward Felipe Madero for a header and just a minute later, Madero put the ball in the back of the net again to give Port City as 2-1 lead heading into halftime.
In the second half, the Rangers tie the game back at two apiece on a penalty kick, but the Sounders’ defense would keep them at bay until the final minute as defenseman Tylor Davis and forward Michael Cooper score within 28 minutes of each other to put the game out of reach.
Port City now sits in third place in the east division and will face division leader Tallahassee SC Saturday, July 13th at 7 p.m. at Herbert Wilson Stadium for their season finale.
