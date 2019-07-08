Ocean Springs high school racing against clock to complete stadium renovations

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - The high school football season is just 46 days away. While most programs are working to get better on the field, Ocean Springs is also working to improve theirs.
Ocean Springs High School continues its race to complete stadium renovations before football season.
“The target date is obviously the first football game, so the first of August for substantial completion for things that are required to have a game,” said Brookes McKay, the director of operations. "So, the bleachers, the seating, the restrooms and concessions will all be complete. Then there are some other items, some beautification like stuff that will all come after that. "
Yet Greyhounds quarterback, Blake Noblin, and his team are just excited to light it up for the Greyhound faithful.
“I am really excited, just looking at the stadium. I just feel like it brings more energy to this field," Noblin said.
“I mean I am really excited because there is so much more room and so much more room for our student section... our insane awesome student section to sit in. It is going to be a lot different looking over there for my parents, family and friends. But I can’t wait. It is going to be great,” Mitchell Bowie, Greyhounds linebacker said.
With excitement growing in the community, athletic director, Mark Hubbard, wants to recognize all the efforts behind the scenes.
“You don’t see the support that our superintendent, Dr. Coleman, gives us... the school board gives us... on top of that, the community. It is just a special place. It always has been. If you come here on a Friday night, you’ll see why Ocean Springs is different,” Hubbard said.
The members of the Greyhound football team aren’t the only ones set to benefit from the renovations. Both the boys and girls soccer teams will have locker rooms in the new facility.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.