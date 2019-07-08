More heat today... watching the tropics later this week

It’s going to be another hot and humid day. Highs will be back in the upper 90s with the heat index near 105-110 again. A few showers and storms are possible this afternoon. Some storms could produce heavy rain. Rain chances will decrease tonight with lows in the 70s.
Tuesday and Wednesday will be very hot and humid with highs in the mid to upper 90s. Each day brings the chance for a few more showers and storms in the afternoon.
In the tropics, the NHC has increased tropical development in the Gulf to 80% over the next five days. While models are still showing possible development, there is still a good bit of uncertainty regarding the possible track and intensity of the system. It will be difficult to determine those details until it actually forms. Whether or not this system forms, it’s a good idea to have a hurricane plan prepared just in case.
