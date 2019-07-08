Long Beach officials working toward Beatline Rd. connector

LONG BEACH, Miss. (WLOX) - Long Beach city leaders want to transform Beatline Rd. into a four-lane corridor that stretches from I-10 to US 90 for many reasons. Another hurricane evacuation route and economic development are just two of the reasons why.
“That would be huge for us,” said Jenny Levens, Long Beach community affairs director. “It would be a major thing for all of our trucks at the industrial park for Pass Christian, Long Beach and Walmart.”
Levens added the corridor would have major curb-appeal.
“Sidewalks, bike lanes, landscaping, the light fixtures, everything like that. It would help us evacuate in case of a storm. It would help us bring supplies back in, and if there were major flooding issues going on, that would be a way out of here," Levens added. “We’re hoping that we could start some phases soon. It would be a phased project once we could get the funding.”
Long Beach Mayor George Bass plans to head back up to Washington, D.C. this week to work on logistics, funding and other details to make the Beatline Rd. connector a reality down the road.
