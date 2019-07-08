Coast church serves barbecue as Taste of Fellowship continues

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - The Taste of Fellowship Event Series continued Sunday at Point Park in Pascagoula.
The second in the series was called Triple B: Blues, Beach and Barbecue. A dozen tables were setup by members of The First United Methodist Church in Pascagoula and they served free smoked brisket, Boston butts and pulled pork.
The series acted as a fellowship opportunity for those individuals in the community that may not have a church home.
.“I think it’s a lot easier for people to come to an event that’s outdoors, out in the public than it is for them to maybe come to a church service where they may not know anybody, maybe feel uncomfortable in church," said Jamey Foster, FUMC Pascagoula Youth Pastor. "Music, barbecue... everybody likes that, most people will come to it.”
There was no charge for today’s event. “We encourage people to come out and enjoy free food and free fellowship and fun and we invite you to attend a worship service," said Alice Walker, Council on Ministries with FUMC Pascagoula.
The first event two weeks ago was a fish fry. The next event, in two weeks will be a gumbo cook-off, followed two weeks later with a back-to-school event, which will be the final in the series of four.
For more information and updates on the upcoming two events, visit the church’s Facebook page.
