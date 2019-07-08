80% chance tropical depression will form in the Gulf over the next 5 days

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -The WLOX First Alert Weather Team has been monitoring model trends for the northeastern Gulf of Mexico for the time period between July 10-13th. Models have been hinting at the potential for tropical development in this region for a few days. The National Hurricane Center has highlighted this region with a high chance for development.
Until a well-defined low pressure center forms in the Gulf of Mexico, it will be difficult to pin-point exactly what happens.
It is still too early to say:
1.) How well organized this tropical system will form.
2.) Who would see the impacts if this system does form?
3.) When those impacts would begin?
What we are watching
The combination of a frontal boundary and weak upper-level disturbance or area of atmospheric spin called vorticity moving out of Central Georgia is expected to move over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico around Monday or Tuesday July 8-9th.
Models have been hinting that this could stall out either on or just off the coast for a few days. If that occurs, tropical development is possible.
Models disagree
However, there are still some disagreements between the models. The GFS model keeps the disturbance weak and fairly unorganized as it drifts along the coast. This could bring rain to parts of South Mississippi. The past few runs of the GFS are showing a bit more consistency with this system taking a westerly track. However, we’ll have a better idea of the track once a low pressure system actually forms in the Gulf.
On the other hand, the European model (ECMWF) is more aggressive with developing the disturbance into a more organized tropical system. While the tracks have generally trended towards the west over the last few runs, the exact locations have varied from model run to model run.
So what should we do in South Mississippi?
Right now, keep checking back for updates. Regardless of development, it is hurricane season and it is important to always be prepared. If you have not reviewed your plan at the beginning of the season, now would be a good time to do so. Click HERE for a list of items you should make sure to have on hand throughout hurricane season.
