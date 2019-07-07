Pascagoula records hottest temperature in over 20 years

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) - Blazing heat has gripped much of South Mississippi over the last few days. On Saturday, July 6, 2019 some of the hottest temperatures in years were recorded around the area.
According to National Weather Service (NWS) records, Trent Lott International in Pascagoula/Moss Point broke an all-time record high temperature of 103°. That means that is the hottest temperatures ever recorded at the airport. The old record was 102° set back on June 23, 2003. This also sets a record for the date. The old record was 98° set back in 1998.
Officially, these records are not recognized by the National Data Climate Center. That is because to be an official climate site, weather records must go back at least 30 years. Records there only go back to September of 1997. When a record set of 30 years is collected, then Trent Lott International will be recognized as an official climate site.
NWS records also indicate that Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport reached 100 degrees on Saturday, July 6, 2019. While records only go back to 1996, this breaks the old record of 96° for this date back in 2000.
This is the first time Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport recorded a temperature of 100 degrees or hotter since July 15, 2015 when the temperature there reached 102°. The all-time hottest temperature recorded there was 103° back on June 4, 2011.
This also breaks the threaded Gulfport Area record of 99° set back in 1939 for the date. A threaded record is one in which data is compared to old records from nearby sites that no longer exist. These must be within a 5-mile radius of one another and meet certain elevation requirements.
Gulfport-International Airport is also not considered an official climate site because records do not go back far enough.
Regardless, South Mississippi is experiencing unusually hot weather for July.
