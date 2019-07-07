One Parchman escapee captured; Two remain on the run

Miss. (WLOX) - Benny Ray Blansett is now back in police custody, after escaping from the Mississippi State Penitentiary early Friday morning. The 59-year-old was captured just before 11 p.m. Saturday at a checkpoint in Sunflower County.
Blansett has been returned to Parchman and will be facing an escapee charge.
He is serving life for six sentences, including: uttering forgery, aggravated assault of an officer, escape in Sunflower and Marion counties and burglary.
Two escapees from the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County are still missing.
Inmates Jonathan Blankenship, 31, and Christopher Benson High. 28, fled the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility in Rankin County. Both are considered armed and dangerous.
Rewards up to $12,500 are being offered as the MDOC continues to aggressively search for the two men with help from local, state, and federal agencies. The FBI is offering $10,000 and the Mississippi Crime Stoppers is offering up to $2,500.
If you see Blankenship and High, call the MDOC at 662-745-6611, ext. 4200, Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477), the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) at 601-987-1530, or your nearest law enforcement agency.
