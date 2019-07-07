Mississippi group looks at the potential of hemp cultivation

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) - This week, a new group will consider what growing hemp might mean for Mississippi’s economy, and you’re invited to weigh in on the discussion. Legislators created the Hemp Cultivation Task Force, and the group has its first meeting Monday at the state Capitol.
A news release from state Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson says topics will include regulation and cultivation of hemp, the cannabis research program at the University of Mississippi, current issues related to cannabis and law enforcement issues about hemp.
Task force members include legislators, employees from universities, the attorney general’s and secretary of state’s offices, the state health department and the Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics. The full list of members follows:
- Andy Gipson, Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce
- Wes Burger, Mississippi State University
- Edmund Bucker, Alcorn State University
- Larry Walker, University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy National Center for Natural Products Research
- Paul Dees, Delta Council
- Brittany Ridinger, Mississippi Secretary of State's Office
- Mike Lanford, Mississippi Attorney General's Office
- Jeff Jones, Director of Pharmacy, Mississippi State Department of Health
- Bill Pigott, Mississippi House of Representatives
- Josh Harkins, Mississippi Senate
- Marshall Fisher, Commissioner of the Mississippi Department of Public Safety
- Andy Whittington, Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation
- John Dowdy, Mississippi Bureau of Narcotics Director (Governor Designee)
The public meeting will be shown on the Facebook page of the Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce. The public can submit comments by emailing MSHempTaskForce@mdac.ms.gov.
The U.S. Congress last year approved allowing production of non-intoxicating hemp in heavily regulated programs.
