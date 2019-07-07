Former Coast residents say California earthquakes offer lesson for South Mississippi

SANTA CLARITA, Calif. (WLOX) - Ridgecrest, California, was hit hard by two powerful earthquakes on Thursday and Friday, the second - a magnitude 7.1 - being felt throughout the region.
Just 125 miles away in the community of Santa Clarita, former Coast residents Kitty and Neil Stallings felt the power, especially on Friday night.
“It started rattling the roof and walls,” Neil said.
“We just froze in our chairs and looked at each other,” Kitty added. “It kind of sounded like it was subsiding, and then ... oh, my goodness.”
They’ve learned this is what to expect.
“You live here and you’re going to feel an earthquake eventually,” she said. “And for a day or two you don’t trust the ground beneath your feet.”
This one took them by surprise, despite lessons learned on the Coast in dealing with an all-too-familiar foe.
“It’s very similar to like a hurricane,” Kitty said. “You start getting more comfortable with the fact that you know there’s been a long time since there’s been one, and maybe you don’t have your supplies. We got lax. We did not expect this. They’ve been telling us for a while a big one was coming and, you know, we just didn’t pay attention.”
As a result, they were not prepared.
“We didn’t know if we had batteries for a flashlight. We have a transistor radio, didn't have a proper battery in it,” she said. “We were not ready.”
Although their community had no injuries or damage, the experience was a reminder for both them, and for the Coast, to keep your guard up.
“I think also keeping your head on your shoulders and listening to people are experts,” Kitty added. “When people tell you to evacuate for a hurricane do it.”
Seismologists warn that large aftershocks are expected to continue for days, if not weeks.
