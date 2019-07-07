Carver High School celebrates 50th reunion for class of 1969

PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WLOX) - In Pascagoula, one event that you can always count on running into during the Fourth of July weekend is the Carver High School reunion.
People came dressed in blue and white, and houses were even decorated in the school’s signature colors with some hornet cutouts being for good measure.
Even the bright beaming sun couldn't stop the school spirit from pouring out into the streets. These are the emotions that the alumni association hopes to bring out of people.
“It’s just heart warming. It’s goose bumps go through you seeing the people," said Andrew Jackie Elly, the alumni association’s president.
This year, the reunion falls on the 50th anniversary of the 1969 class. Since reunions are biennial, the alumni association is also celebrating the class of 1968.
Floats made their way down Market Street as people young and old clamored with excitement to see their classmates. All of the alumni were students during Jim Crow era Mississippi, and despite the obstacles they faced, their spirits were never broken.
“The hornets are a close family, always have been,” Elly said. “Everybody got along, and it was just awesome.”
As they age, the focus of keeping the tradition is slowing being turned to their children and grandchildren.
“We hope that the heirs of this keep it going because everyday, you know everyone is leaving," said Davis Seals.
The school ran from 1890 to 1970 and once stood where the Aaron Jones Interactive Center is now.
