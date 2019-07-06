Tropical development possible in the Gulf; too early for specifics

BILOXI, Miss. (WLOX) -The WLOX First Alert Weather Team has been monitoring model trends for the northeastern Gulf of Mexico for the time period between July 10-13th. Models have been hinting at the potential for tropical development in this region for a few days. The National Hurricane Center has highlighted this region with a low chance for development.
It is still too early to say if:
1.) A tropical system will form or how organized it will become
2.) Who would see the impacts if it did form?
3.) When those impacts would begin?
What we are watching
The combination of a frontal boundary and weak upper-level disturbance or area of atmospheric spin called vorticity originating out of the Midwest is expected to move over the northeastern Gulf of Mexico around Monday or Tuesday July 8-9th.
Models have been hinting that this could stall out either on or just off the coast for a few days. If that occurs, tropical development is possible.
Models disagree
However, there are huge disagreements between the models. The GFS model keeps the disturbance very weak and unorganized as it drifts along the coast. This could bring rain to parts of South Mississippi.
On the other hand, the European model (ECMWF) is more aggressive with developing the disturbance into a more organized tropical system. But, the track between each run has not been consistent.
So what should we do in South Mississippi?
Right now, keep checking back for updates. Regardless of development, it is hurricane season and it is important to always be prepared. If you have not reviewed your plan at the beginning of the season, now would be a good time to do so.
