Small business receives thanks for help to local law enforcement

PASS CHRISTIAN, Miss. (WLOX) - As a dangerous situation was unfolding about a mile away from Neco’s Family Market in Pass Christian, the employees inside of the store were making sure the police officers working the scene were fed and hydrated after spending hours in the sun.
"We made sandwiches for them, we got them some sodas, we got them ice and water and everything for the guys," said Timmy Cuevas, the store's general manager.
The sandwiches and drinks were provided free of charge.
The generosity didn’t go un-thanked or unnoticed. The sheriff’s department praised the store and its employees in a Facebook post that has more than a thousand reactions.
"And I saw that and it was just unbelievable, the response and the reaction to that," Cuevas said.
As nice as the reactions were, the store employees said they weren’t doing it for the recognition.
“Our owners put that in us and instilled that in us, to do what we have to do for the community, and they are awesome about that just giving us leeway to do it,” he added.
Neco’s Market can do things like this because they are a small local business. It’s part of their job. It’s their mission to provide top-notch customer service.
“We are like in the center of four communities, three school districts, and six to eight churches out here,” Cuevas said.
They also want the store to be a place where people can feel welcome. Many of the employees knew the victim in that dispute. When the news broke, it shook their quiet community.
“You hear about it in the news, you hear about it in New Orleans, you hear about it everywhere else. You never hear about that here in this community,” Cuevas said.
Recognition wasn’t what they wanted, but they do hope that people take this as an example of how to be there for your community.
Copyright 2019 WLOX. All rights reserved.