Sizzling hot weekend expected

Get ready for the heat this weekend! Highs today will be in the upper 90s to low 100s. The heat index will easily surpass 100 this afternoon, so take it easy. Rain chances remain very slim today, but an isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out.
It will be warm and muggy tonight with lows in the 70s. We’ll be hot and humid again on Sunday with highs in the upper 90s and low 100s. We’ll have a slightly better chance of rain tomorrow.
A few more showers and storms are possible on Monday and Tuesday, but highs will still reach the mid to upper 90s.
We are watching the tropics for the later part of next week. Some models suggest tropical development in the Northern Gulf, but there is plenty of uncertainty if this will occur or not. We’ll be closely monitoring it for the upcoming week.
