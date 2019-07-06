Police: Same man wanted in three separate armed robberies

GULF COAST (WLOX) - Law enforcement officials have confirmed one person is wanted in connection to three different armed robberies that happened this week along the Gulf Coast.
The Mobile Police Department reported that an unknown white man robbed a video store Monday night.
The Gulfport Police Department released photos Wednesday of a suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery of Up in Smoke Tobacco Store.
WLOX News Now learned Friday of another armed robbery that took place Wednesday, but at a Subway restaurant located on Promenade Parkway in D’Iberville. The suspect was described as a white man, wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, light colored shorts, a dark hat and fake beard. After obtaining an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect was last seen fleeing the business on foot.
D’Iberville Police Chief Wayne Payne confirmed authorities believe the same suspect committed all three armed robberies.
If you have any information regarding any of these crimes, contact Mississippi Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-877-787-5898.
