Ocean Springs eateries and shopping named best in the state for 2019

OCEAN SPRINGS, Miss. (WLOX) - Mississippi Magazine is tooting Ocean Springs’s horn after naming some restaurants and shop the best in the state.
“The downtown atmosphere. Slow, not fast. Nice food. A lot of good people." That’s how Joe Dupuy describes Ocean Springs. He’s been vacationing in the City of Discovery for nearly a decade.
“We come over for Cruisin’ the Coast every year, so time off, we come here,” he said.
Dupuy’s not the only Louisianian to enjoy downtown. Renella Boudreaux visits Ocean Springs every year.
“My cousins and I come here for the Peter Anderson Festival, and we usually shop this area,” she said. “So I just had my husband drop me off, and he’ll come pick me up later.”
Downtown Ocean Springs was listed as the best in the state for 2019 by Mississippi Magazine. That’s something to be proud of. The magazine says the city’s quaint downtown full of eateries and shopping is what got it to the top of the list.
Also making the list and within walking distance of downtown is The Roost. The boutique-style hotel has 11 rooms and a restaurant and speakeasy bar on site.
“Our weekends are gone like that honestly. People tend to book years in advance sometimes," said Front Desk Agent Tyler Simpson. He added they get local guests and international ones too.
“People from Arizona. We had a lady who was here from Connecticut. We’ve had people from London come and visit us. We’re like all over the place," Simpson said.
Rounding out the best-of for Ocean Springs is Lost Pizza Co. The location on Highway 90 recently opened, and there are several in the state. Across the bridge in Biloxi, Sal and Mookie’s New York Pizza and Ice Cream Joint is the top kid-friendly spot. Half Shell Oyster House is the best seafood restaurant in the state, according to Mississippi Magazine. Half Shell Oyster House has other Coast locations in Gulfport and Hard Rock Casino Biloxi.
