Ocean Springs eateries and shopping named best in the state for 2019

Rounding out the best-of for Ocean Springs is Lost Pizza Co. The location on Highway 90 recently opened, and there are several in the state. Across the bridge in Biloxi, Sal and Mookie’s New York Pizza and Ice Cream Joint is the top kid-friendly spot. Half Shell Oyster House is the best seafood restaurant in the state, according to Mississippi Magazine. Half Shell Oyster House has other Coast locations in Gulfport and Hard Rock Casino Biloxi.