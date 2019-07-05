Mother of murder victim petitions for execution of convicted serial killer Glen Rogers

RICHLAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The mother of woman killed by convicted serial killer Glen Rogers is making an appeal anyone who knew Linda Price, asking the Governor of Florida to set an execution date.
In 1995, after being missing for three days Price was found fatally stabbed in her bathtub.
Price’s mother, Carolyn Wingate Evans, has been waiting decades for justice.
“Glen Rogers took something from us that he could never give back,” said Wingate Evans.
Friday she read those words from a letter she wrote to the governor of Florida requesting that an execution date be set for convicted killer Glen Rogers.
Price, was found stabbed to death in November of 1995, in an apartment she shared with Rogers in Jackson.
“Linda was walking down through the fair and he got a hold of her hair and said that’s the prettiest red hair I ever saw,” said Wingate Evans. “And of course you know Linda just fell madly in love with him”.
Price was 34 at the time and mother to an 18 year old son and 15 year old daughter.
Rogers was 33.
"It's been 23 years,and my heart is still broken," said the Rankin county widow as tears rolled down her cheeks.
The man also called the “Cross Country Killer” is now 56 and on death row in Florida for the murdering two women. He was also convicted of killing two women in California. He was never tried for Price’s murder.
“What hurt us so bad, she had written her Christmas list and guess who was at the top of the Christmas list, Glen Rogers,” added the 79 year old.
Rogers, a native of Hamilton Ohio, has had numerous appeals denied.
The State of Florida has requested statements from the families of his victims. He has sat on death row for 22 years.
“Time doesn’t heal. We’ll never forget Linda,” said Price’s still grieving mother. “I miss her smile. I miss her being happy. She loved everybody, and it’s just a hurt, I just can’t, nobody that had never lost a child just doesn’t know”.
Wingate Evans described Rogers as charismatic and a person who could fool you.
He ate dinner at her home.
She had no idea the man her daughter fell madly in love with would be the one to take her life.
Letters to the governor of Florida on Linda Price’s behalf must be submitted by July 31st.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.