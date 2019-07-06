FBI offering $10,000 reward for information leading to capture of escaped inmates

Miss. (WLBT) - – The search continues for three inmates who escaped custody Thursday from separate correctional facilities in Mississippi.
Mississippi Department of Safety Public Commissioner Marshall Fisher says that there is a high probability that the escapees have made it across state lines.
Parchman inmate Benny Ray Blansett and CMCF inmates Jonathan Blankenship and Christopher Benson High were discovered missing during early morning counts Friday.
Local, state, and federal agencies are involved in the search including the Federal Bureau of Investigation which has offered a $10,000 reward.
Mississippi Crime Stoppers is also offering a $2,500 reward regarding information leading to the capture of the subjects.
If anyone has information regarding the escaped convicts please contact the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation at 601-987-1530, Mississippi Department of Corrections at 662-745- 6611, or Crimestoppers at 601-355-TIPS(8477).
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.