Eye drops sold at Walgreens recalled
By Kevin Foster | July 5, 2019 at 8:46 PM CDT - Updated July 6 at 8:36 AM

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. voluntarily recalled eye drops sold at Walgreens after concerns were raised about nonsterility.

Administering non-sterile eye drops could result in serious and potentially life threatening infections or death. Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.

The recalled products can be identified using the information below.

Lot Number Expiration Date Manufacturer Initial Ship Date Product Description Item number NDC number Package size
19095 04/21 05/14/19 Lubricant Eye Drops 801483 0363-0185-13 15 mL
19095 04/21 05/14/19 Lubricant Eye Drops Twin Pack 801477 0363-0185-49 15 mL
TCI 03/21 05/08/2019 Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops 801482 0363-7500-50 3.5 gram
19105 04/22 05/24/2019 Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops 801402 0363-0193-13 15 mL
19050 04/22 05/23/2019 Sodium Chloride Ophthalmic Solution, 5% Hypertonicity Eye Drops 801402 0363-0193-13 15 mL
TDB 04/22 05/24/2019 Lubricant Eye Ointment PF Soothing 801486 0363-0191-50 3.5 gram

