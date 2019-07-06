Eye drops sold at Walgreens recalled

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Altaire Pharmaceuticals, Inc. voluntarily recalled eye drops sold at Walgreens after concerns were raised about nonsterility.
Administering non-sterile eye drops could result in serious and potentially life threatening infections or death. Customers with questions regarding this recall can contact Altaire Pharmaceuticals Inc., by calling 1-800-258-2471, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. ET.
The recalled products can be identified using the information below.
