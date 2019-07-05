Couple weds early in Baton Rouge hospital after bride’s father given just weeks to live

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A young couple was just married at Baton Rouge General Medical Center (BRG) for a reason that’s both touching and heartbreaking.
A spokesperson with BRG says Julia and her fiancé, Michael, were planning to get married in late July, but decided to move the wedding up after Julia’s father was hospitalized with a “tough prognosis.” So the couple decided to get married at the hospital as soon as possible.
They were wed Sunday, June 30 in the hospital’s chapel and then celebrated with family and friends afterwards in the atrium.
The wedding photographer, Kelanie Images, posted on Facebook saying on June 28, she was already set to photograph the couple’s wedding when she was contacted by Michael on June 28. She says she could tell something was wrong by the tone of his voice.
“Mrs. Keisha, I need to see if you can take our wedding pictures this Sunday, June 30, instead of when we originally planned. Julia’s dad is in the hospital, the doctors gave us the news today that he has 2-4 weeks left to live. We want to make sure he gets to see his daughter walk down the aisle," Michael said.
The Facebook post from Kelanie Images says the bride’s father is now at home surrounded by family.
